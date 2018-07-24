Prince Harry follows in Diana's footsteps at AIDS conference

More
Harry, 33, delivered a speech on a two-day visit to Amsterdam to attend the International AIDS Conference.
0:39 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry follows in Diana's footsteps at AIDS conference

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56778975,"title":"Prince Harry follows in Diana's footsteps at AIDS conference ","duration":"0:39","description":"Harry, 33, delivered a speech on a two-day visit to Amsterdam to attend the International AIDS Conference.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/prince-harry-dianas-footsteps-aids-conference-56778975","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.