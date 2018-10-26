Transcript for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face plane scare

That minor air scare for the Royals. The plane carrying them was forced to abort its landing and James Longman was on the plane and joins us now. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, George. Yeah, a bit of drama for us on the royal plane flying back into Sydney this morning, Harry and Meghan's pilot spotting another plane taking a little too long to get off the runway so we had to go back around begin. A few moments before touching down on the runway in Sydney, Australia, an aborted landing. Another plane sitting on the runway right in their path. Fast thinking by the pilots and sudden ascent back up after the confusion. The pilot making this announcement to everyone on board. There was an aircraft on the runway that was a little bit slow to roll. Unfortunately hadn't cleared the runway. We were too close so the decision was made to abort the landing. It was what we call a missed approach. As you can imagine, there was a flurry of excitement for us, the press, getting our phones out trying to check service to get on Twitter and share the news. It was all over in a flash, basically a routine maneuver, everyone fine and enjoying the tour. That is good. Thanks very much. We have the latest on the murder of that 21-year-old university of Utah student who

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.