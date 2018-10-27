Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's down under tour coming to a close

Prince Harry and Meghan are wrapping up their tour down under. The couple drawing loads of fans at every stop now back in Sydney from the closing of the invictus games and ABC's James Longman joins us from Sydney with more. You ditched the pineapples, I see, James. Reporter: Hi, Eva. I did, indeed. Tonight Harry and Meghan were wrapping up their 2018 invictus games. It's been nonstop on this tour around Australia, over to the pacific islands and now back here in Sydney for, as you say, an incredible closing ceremony, an event very close to Harry's heart. ?????? the prince opened the games a week ago explaining why he created the event for injured armed service personnel. ??? We will not be broken ??? The people I served with in Afghanistan, I just felt as though their stories had to be told. Reporter: They had 12 jam-packed days around 3 countries so far, but one headline has dominated. The next royal baby. I can't think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby. Reporter: With Meghan due in the spring, she's been cradling her growing bump in all kinds of designer outfits, the clothes she wears often selling out in minutes. This tour has been a chance for them to celebrate their surprise news and came to promote the commonwealth and show the world the kinds of projects they think important. Crisscrossing eastern Australia, they focused on youth, conservation and mental health issues with Bondi beach a particular highlight. Then it was on to the music and dance of Tonga and Fiji with the environment and female empowerment taking center stage. Well, next stop for all of us on this royal tour, stunning new Zealand. I know you guys have been joking about how much traveling I've been getting to do. Nature, conservation and mental health all featuring with visits to national parks, communities and even geothermal hot springs. There's a lot to look forward to. Sounds like a terrible assignment, doesn't it? Want to switch places with rob Marciano in a nor'easter in New Jersey. What do you think? Reporter: I'm good. He's like, I'm good. Better gig there.

