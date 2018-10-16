Transcript for Racing legend Lewis Hamilton on his upcoming Grand Prix appearance

We are back now with racing superstar Lewis Hamilton. He's the four-time formula 1 champion and considered one of the best drivers of his generation and of all time actually and now he's going for his fifth title at the U.S. Grand prix this weekend. Welcome, Mr. Hamilton. How are you doing, my friend. Good to see you. You're going for your fifth title, U.S. Grand prix and won the last four in a row. Yes. Don't act like you didn't know that. Why do you think you've had so much success there? I mean I've been racing since I was 8 years old and this is my 12th season. I always wanted to emulate -- there's a guy called airton and I wanted to emulate and equaled him two years ago and kind of been just working on building on from there, so I've got a big team. A big team behind me. A different kind of sport. 1800 people on my -- 1800 people on your team. To build two car, yeah. So I'm just a chink in the chain but I'm the guy that gets to unleash the potential. You go out and represent your team well by doing all the winning that you've been doing. Yeah. But I'm just curious, do you have a prerace ritual? I know as an athlete I had my things. Do you have one? I don't. When I was a kid there was -- currently if there is a ritual I just study. A lot to study before the race like strategy, things that you'll be coming across different things that might happen in the race, for example, so you just make sure I leave no stone unturned and listen to music and I know what I've got to do. I've been racing since I was 8. You just listen to music and that's it. What kind of music? Is like ba, ba, ba or calm or relaxing? To could be anything, it could be Marvin Gaye or reggae. So you just -- This guy has some great car, by the way. As you do. I love the sport. Ef weekend I watch you race and I always text you to say, great job. We go back and forth about it. And you have more victoies than any other British driver in formula 1. Yeah. But your life -- your life has changed so much but also the life of Rocco and cocoa, roscoe and cocoa your bulldogs have changed. 100,000 Instagram followers so has it gone to their heads that they're stars now. I think so. Roscoe is actually a Hollywood star now. He's on -- he's had his domino's pizza commercial. It's kind of crazy so, but, yeah. This was a hobby for me and my dad when we were young and didn't have any money so it was quite a tough job for my dad. He had four jobs to keep us go-karting and we really lucky I got signed when I was 13 and kept going from there. We know it all started with a toy car that you got as a gift. Yes. And you've been hooked ever since. My dad thought I was racing against guys of our age when I was 6 years old. 5, 6 years old with these rc cars and my dad was like, this guy might have -- he has really good hand to eye coordination so let's try him in the car and I was beating everyone. It was very, very unusual. You said our age so I take that as a compliment that I'm nowhere near your age, man. But we have some -- something here. Since you started with -- we have some rc cars we can race. I think the wheels will buckle if you sit on that. That actually looks like a pair of my shoes anyway so we'll take the rc cars, man, we have an official starter. We are Claire, Claire, come on up. Claire is going to give us -- Claire is going to give us the checkered flag so, Claire, we're going to go whenever you say go. Go. Wave the flag. There we go. Oh. How do you turn? How do you turn? Oh, no! Dude, I crashed. Hey, hey, hey. Ah! Hey, I'll be honest with you, I rigged it. It's the only way I could beat you. Lewis, thank you, man. Good luck in the race. Always, always watching, man.

