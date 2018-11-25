Transcript for 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' is a box office hit during the Holiday weekend

It's pop, it's Adrienne. What's going on? We're starting off with the box office. I know a lot of people have seen the movies. "Ralph breaks the internet" is on course to make $84 million for the Wednesday through Sunday holiday weekend. Isn't that amazing? That's crazy. Second best Thanksgiving opening of all times. What was the first? "Frozen." Yeah. "Creed two," a lot of my friends are loving this movie. Projected to rack up $56 million plus. That would make it the to opening for a live action movie. All my philly people are loving it. "Creed one" was amazing. Yes, and still Michael B. Jordan, hello. Watch this. It's getting it's lion's share of interest. ?????? I'm so excited. The animation. I cannot contain my excitement. I was screaming earlier this week when I saw this preview. Look at the baby! All right, the trailer is setting records. It was viewed almost 225 million times online in its first 24 hours, becoming Disney's most watched trailer in a day behind "Avengers infinity war." James early Jones being back, can we say gold? Beyonce is in it too. Beyonce, Donald glover. I mean there's a lot of people. Just thank you, James early Jones. We love you. Jennifer Lopez may be looking for pay back on arod. He posted this video on Instagram of this meant list leading jlo around the table after he supposedly responded to his snap. She's freaking out a little bit. It wasn't for real. She freaked out just a bit. Jlo laughing there, but maybe paying back arod later. Finally how many times have you let your kids play with slime and warned them they can play with it, but not eat it. Every day. Jlo -- not jlo. Yellow! They're making slime, nationally branded edible slime. Check it out. Whit, can you do it? Yeah. Eat it! Whit eats everything. Eat it! ?????????

