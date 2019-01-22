-
Now Playing: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' stars Gwilym Lee, Rami Malek and Joe Mazzello discuss new biopic
-
Now Playing: 'Bohemian Rapsody' wins big at 2019 Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Willem Dafoe reacts to Oscar nomination
-
Now Playing: Best supporting actress Oscar nominee talks first nod
-
Now Playing: Rami Malek on 'emotional' Oscar nomination
-
Now Playing: Richard E. Grant 'burst into tears' after getting Oscar nomination
-
Now Playing: 'Roma,' 'The Favourite' score most Oscar nominations
-
Now Playing: Mark Ronson 'very excited' for first Oscar nomination
-
Now Playing: Bradley Cooper snubbed for 'Best Director'
-
Now Playing: 2019 Oscar nominations revealed
-
Now Playing: Sarah Jessica Parker trades her cosmopolitan for a Stella for a good cause
-
Now Playing: NFL slammed over bad call in Saints playoff game
-
Now Playing: Ja Rule defends himself after Fyre backlash
-
Now Playing: What to watch for at the 2019 Oscar nominations
-
Now Playing: Amanda Seales dishes on her HBO comedy special
-
Now Playing: Amanda Seales talks about working on the show 'Insecure' and her new stand-up special
-
Now Playing: Jackie Chan talks about his most harrowing film stunts and working with Bruce Lee
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Sen. Kamala Harris announces she will run for president in 2020
-
Now Playing: Yolanda Adams and Miles Caton perform a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Now Playing: Killer Mike on why uses Martin Luther King Jr. Day as day to give back