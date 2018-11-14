Transcript for New royal family photos released for Prince Charles' 70th birthday

Now we turn to the Royals. Celebrating prince Charles' 70th birthday. The family releasing new photos with all the grandkids including little prince Louis and Diane Macedo has more details. Reporter: This morning, prince Charles is celebrating his 70th birthday. The prince is marking the milestone with new photos surrounded by what he values most, his family. Including grandkids prince George, princess Charlotte and even little prince Louis. About the same time as George, my grandson was born, so it's really George's. Reporter: The prince makes clear his grandchildren are never far from his mind. Prince Harry also paid tribute to his skills as a that. He's done an amazing job and without telling us what we should be doing, he's just let us learn from the nature of the job let alone from him, from mummy. Reporter: Who can forget the moment the prince tenned in at the royal wedding walking Meghan down the aisle at Harry's request. For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support. And, you know, he's our father so, of course, he's going to be there for us. Reporter: Now, Charles is looking forward to doing the same for his newest grandchild as Harry and Meghan expect a baby of their own. Hopefully more grandchildren to come. He can get energy from the family side. Reporter: Not sure if you caught that fully more grandchildren to come but sounds like Harry and Meghan might be planning more than one. They're having a big party tonight -- When are you due? Coming soong. Coming soon. Just woke up the baby. Every time I see you, I'm like, really? Not yet. We had the same reaction. Still. You haven't had that baby yet? Coming soon. Coming soon. Bless your heart. Nothing like a birthday to bring the family together. Absolutely. Now to ginger who is in

