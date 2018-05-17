{"id":55183520,"title":"Royal wedding guests chosen for their charity work called invite 'heartwarming'","duration":"1:00","description":"ABC News asked several royal wedding guests to write about when they found out they were receiving invitations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/royal-wedding-guests-chosen-charity-work-called-invite-55183520","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}