Transcript for Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about 'Here and Now'

Our next guest from the show "Divorce" and the stylish Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the city" and now on the big screen, a powerful new movie, please welcome the fabulous Sarah Jessica parker. Oh. I know. Right? Right? Oh, my gosh. I feel so rude, I have my back to you. I apologize. Sorry. I can sort of turn and be all things to all people. No. That's what we try and do. That's what we try and do. You did that with Halloween. Oh, the pictures. Can you imagine, your family went all out. You open the door, trick and treater and there stands Sarah Jessica parker. We were pretty lazy. My best friend was here from los Angeles visiting and we sat on the stoop all night and tossed candy. Toward the end we ran out so we were -- as we do every year because the neighborhood is just getting more and more populated with families which is wonderful but we just put our hand in the bag and were like, eh. Nothing in our hand. We gave one out by the end. We were just giving one out. We were trying to stretch it out. You're sump a good soul. I watched this one, "Here and now." Whoo. It takes your breath. Yeah. So artful. Tell people about it. A story about -- it's a small movie. It was written by a great screenwriter and playwright named Laura Ines -- sorry, esaon about a singer in New York who had a modestly successful career and she at the beginning of the movie is diagnosed with a glioblastoma and it's just the next 24 hours of her life and it's sort of a reckoning. Someone as a ghost in their own life. Recognizing regret, disappointment, attempts at fixing mistakes and trying to love correctly with the time that -- She has left. It's a beautiful movie directed by a frenchman and produced by myself and my partner of many years and we made it in 16 days in New York City. Wow. That is so artful. I love the close-up of your eyes. It's beautifully shot. It's beautifully shot. I want to play a little bit and, again, you play a singer who has received this dire diagnosis and then she has to do an interview. Take a look. Well, I'm grateful to have a life in music. To mostly be able to play my bills, play legendary clubs with musicians that I admire. I mean, sure, there are things I haven't achieved but I'm not done yet. For someone -- you know what, y'all let it breathe. Throughout the film you let it breathe. It's heavy material. You are on screen a lot. How do you get in the head space for something like this? I found it surprisingly -- I mean I was very worried about the emotional life -- there's so much internalized and I think we're so used to -- as actors we're used to a person opposite us to provoke feeling and incite emotion and when you're alone, when a lot of the emotional conveyance comes from your own secrets, it seems scary but I was shocked at how accessible all of it was and I think in large part because of this 3w50u68 script because we had a director that created an environment where everybody felt just really relaxed and comfortable and, you know, I had lost a very dear necessary person in my life from this very same diagnosis about four years before or three years before, so it -- It's personal. It's personal and senator McCain the week we started shooting announced his diagnosis and I think I just -- it doesn't require a lot to feel the terror, the devastation, the enormous sense of having no ballast when you hear that news. I can't imagine it, of course, but I tried. Well, you did. You did. You did. You did. And we have a beautiful song by Rufus Wainwright. The music and we get to hear you sing because you come from a musical family. Yeah, yeah, but, you know, this is different. It was really amazing. It was an incredible experience. It's a beautiful song, yeah. It is a beautiful song. It's flashback Friday. Remember Annie. Can we just show? Can we? I remember it. Oh, yeah, that's the young lady that replaced me. I don't know if that was cruel of them or not. I was in the show. I was in the show for two -- I don't know. I was about -- I don't know four or five months in and the stage manager came to me and was like, just put this in the back of your mind, he said but you've grown like three inches since you -- and I was like I think I understand what -- he just put in the back of your mind but we're probably going to start looking for someone to replace you because daddy warbucks, it was starting to look -- But I loved it. Oh, I love the back story. Would you do Broadway again? Sure, yeah, I'm thinking -- yeah, there might be something coming -- yeah, we might -- I might be -- yeah. Yeah, yeah. You're so multitalented, Pulte faceted and love when you come to "Good morning America." Thank you for having me. She's a real good friend. "Here and now" in theaters and available on demand and digital next Friday. It is beautiful, it is powerful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.