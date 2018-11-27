'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg is dead at age 57

Hillenburg revealed in March 2017 that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
0:26 | 11/27/18

