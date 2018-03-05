'Star Wars: Force for Change' launches 'Roar for Change' challenge on 'GMA'

For every public post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the #RoarForChange hashtag, Lucasfilm and "Star Wars: Force for Change" will donate $1, up to $1 million, to UNICEF.
0:55 | 05/03/18

