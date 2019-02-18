Transcript for Steven Spielberg takes on streaming services

We're back now here on "Gma" with just days to go until the oscars. Famed film maikering Steven Spielberg is taking on streaming services. Saying they cannot replace the rience of watching the movie in the good old theater. Isn't that right? Row can you get the best popcorn without going to the theater? The argument is made by Stephen Spielberg who has made some of the most amazing films of all time. Jaws, E.T., jurassic park. He says movies produced by streaming company like Netflix and Amazon should not be compared to films projected on to a big screen. He said, I love television. But there's nothing like going to a big, dark theater and having the experience wash over you. I'm a firm believer that movie theaters need to be around forever. A lot of people would argue, right? The comments come with Netflix making history with "Roma" being nominated for best picture. He says, listen, if it's an at-home experience, T a great story, it should be nominated for an Emmy. Not an Oscar. You can see it in theaters. But they released it simultaneously. You can see both sides. Some people saying, okay, Spielberg is making a good point. Others saying, streaming is the wave of the fup. I love a good theater for the right movie. I like the once that are plush and you can have dinner brought to you. That gives you the ITIs. ITIs? I love the fact that the ITIs got referenced on national television. Hey. We're heal here, Dan. We're real. Keeping it real. I remember that from the Chappelle show.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.