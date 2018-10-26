Tiffany Haddish reveals her hilarious 'qualifications' for a date

More
The comedian opens up on her new movie "Nobody's Fool" and what she's looking for in a man.
8:48 | 10/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tiffany Haddish reveals her hilarious 'qualifications' for a date

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58767205,"title":"Tiffany Haddish reveals her hilarious 'qualifications' for a date","duration":"8:48","description":"The comedian opens up on her new movie \"Nobody's Fool\" and what she's looking for in a man.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/tiffany-haddish-reveals-hilarious-qualifications-date-58767205","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.