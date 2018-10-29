Transcript for Tika Sumpter and Amber Riley open up about 'Nobody's Fool'

movie, you know tika sumpter from "The haves and the have nots," and amber Riley from "Glee" and "Dancing with the stars." Now they are two of the leading ladies in "Nobody's fool." "Nobody's fool." Wonderful to have you all here. You had the big premiere last night. I heard it was a dance party. Oh, there was a party. We had a good time. Tell me a little bit about it. Oh, there we are. Yeah. Oh my gosh. It was like how the set was. It was, like, fun and a lot of laughter and a lot of celebration. Oh my goodness. Love you two on screen together. Thank you. You all really make it work. Thank you. That's my bestie. It's the chemistry. You guys worked together. Let's set it up a little bit. Tika's character, she meets a man online. Mm-hmm. But he might be cat fishing her. Maybe. Maybe, we're not sure. Maybe. We're not sure. I mean, this is a story about a girl who is, like, seemingly has everything together, but doesn't accept her love life, and it's about two sisters who are super different and trying to navigate this girl and try to uncover who they really are through love, and friendship and laugh Thor. It's great. I think men and women, get your girls. Get your girls on Friday. I think everybody -- yeah. Yeah. Do you have any advice -- because a lot of people go online, and sometimes what you see is not exactly what you are going to get. But you have got to Google people. I know that people are, like, oh, that's so weird. No, no, no. If you are going to let someone in your space, you Google. Askjeeves, bing, whatever you got to do. You must be channeling Tiffany haddish. She was here on Friday. What was it like? You all started to work with her, and that was when she first blown up. I was nervous. Oh my god. Is the chemistry going to be there, and is he nice? She embraced me and we hugged and it was like we knew each other already, all of us. The chemistry was just there. You feel like sisters, and you all play sisters. We play sisters. She is the crazy sister. Really? Kind of crazy sister. But she got a little Cray Cray. I get a little crazy. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Let's play a little clip of the movie because you have -- let me set it up here. Your character, you have got a list when it comes to dating somebody and you want to check off those things on the list. Here it is. "Nobody's fool." And what's wrong with having a list? Let me see yours. Gimme, gimme, gimme. Tall, handsome, great body. Good job, professional, has never been to jail. No baby mama drama. What if I told you that Charlie was everything on this list? What if I told you, how can you know that? And it was written and directed by the one and only Tyler Perry who will be here tomorrow. Amber, I understand it's not easy getting in the studio. Oh, no. It's tough getting in that studio. You need a badge. Everybody needs a badge. They need to know who is coming through there. I was nervous. It was top flight security. I wanted my family and sister to come down. It's a whole process. So I need to make sure no one tackles when you come in. I can't believe it was shot in ten days. Yeah. What was that like? Wow. Woo! Wow. I mean in Tyler's world, he created this space where he knows what he wants. He doesn't have to get the okay from any higher ups to change things, and he knows what he wants. He shoots with multiple cameras, and we all were professional, knew our lines. He gave us the space to be free and act and have fun, and so if we wanted to change something, he is, like, okay. He didn't have to say, can they change it? The boss. Now he is the boss, and he did an incredible job, and this is his first "R" rated film. Chris rock is in it. That's right. I forgot about that. And whoopi. And whoopi. Whoopi, oh. And it was a great cast, amber. It was amazing. Like, when I read who was in the film, and I was so excited because this is my first one. This is my first, like, feature, like, film. Everybody is surprised. You ain't never seen me in a movie. They have seen you on TV so they feel like they have seen you all the time. This is my first time with a star-studded cast and everyone welcomed me with open arms and everyone was amazing. You more than held your own. We need this. Thank you, thank you. And your teeth are as gorgeous as I thought they were.

