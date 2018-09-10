Transcript for Tracee Ellis Ross hints at what to expect at this year's American Music Awards

Some "Pop news" with Lara. Absolutely, good morning, robin. Good morning to you all. We begin with preparations for tonight's American music awards. Tracee Ellis Ross returning as host and there she is at the ceremonial rollout of the red carpet. We caught up with Tracee beforehand where she gave us a little hint of what we can expect tonight. So exciting. I loved it last year and this year I'm ratcheting it up a notch and I start with a musical dance number. Yeah, three minutes of me pretending I'm Beyonce. She does just fine. And her ratcheting it up is actually kind of exciting. She was grass late yas. She was pretty ratcheted last year. Musical performer, Taylor Swift, cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, SHAWN Mendes, post Malone and so many more, all of them performing live when the 2018 American music awards airs tonight at 8:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC. Looking forward to that. You know, thanks to the success of "A star is born," a music star and a Broadway star may also be born. First up let's talk Bradley cooper making his first appearance on the billboard hot 100. Congratulations, Bradley. Thanks to the ballad with lady gaga called "Shallow" it's currently at number eight and climbing and ga gchlth a is used to that but we're now hearing she may follow in Barbra streisand's footsteps considering a Broadway run alongside Rosie o'donnell in the long awaited return of "Funny girl." It was Rosie who spilled the beans sharing the news during an appearance over the weekend on Long Island saying, gaga will play fanny Brice, the role originally played by Barbra and o'donnell will play the role of Bryce's mother. Reps for both have not confirmed this. So Rosie, we hope you're right. Sounds pretty good. A lot of buzz about that coming back. Then here's the story of a lovely lady named Maureen Mccormack. She, of course, play the oldest Brady cyst Marcia and revealed she too wanted to buy the iconic house when it went on the market. You guys remember that, all the hubbub so she at thes "People" magazine she backed off when she heard there was a massive bidding war that included Lance bass talking all bit and a mystery TV network. Well, today we know that bidder was HGTV and played $3.5 million for the split level. That's almost double the asking price and while Lance was very disappointed he didn't end up getting the house he may be getting a very Brady ending to the story. Lance is saying that HGTV has reportedly hired him along with their own talent for a special series in which the beloved house will be fully restored to its groovy glory. That's a good idea. Isn't it Fung? HGTV has not released any details but say they will pretext this beloved piece of American it's 8:00 A.M. TV history. That's fun. Great fun.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.