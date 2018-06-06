10-year-old makes it his mission to help the homeless sleep comfortably

More
"GMA" honored his work by surprising the Cavs superfan with NBA Finals tickets.
1:00 | 06/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 10-year-old makes it his mission to help the homeless sleep comfortably

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55699794,"title":"10-year-old makes it his mission to help the homeless sleep comfortably","duration":"1:00","description":"\"GMA\" honored his work by surprising the Cavs superfan with NBA Finals tickets.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/10-year-makes-mission-homeless-sleep-comfortably-55699794","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.