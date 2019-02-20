Babies born weeks apart after mom and surrogate become pregnant at same time

James and Andrea Valentine welcome not one, but two children after their neighbor Tawnee Gonzalez of Cypress, Texas, became their surrogate and they conceived a child naturally.
0:53 | 02/20/19

Babies born weeks apart after mom and surrogate become pregnant at same time
