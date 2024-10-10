‘Whose baby is that?': Big sister has hilarious reaction to meeting her brother

Mom Gracie Keyes said that her daughter knew she’d be a big sister soon but “we didn’t tell her we were having a baby that day, since I had been in and out of the hospital a lot.”

October 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live