Transcript for The best toys for kids make use of their imaginations, not a screen

A new report about which toys are best for young children, and we'll do a test with your audience yens. Which do the pediatricians say is better for development? Educational apps and video games or traditional games and toys? Go ahead and click and let's see what you guys think. Pretty overwhelming right now. 70/30 about. Here is Jen Ashton and Ericka souter. They know what they are talking about. They do, and we can see what we have in front of us and this was an interesting report that came out in "The journal of paid yatics" because we are at the time of the year where a lot of adults are buying toys and trying to make the right decision. They remind us in this report that play time is not just supposed to be educational. It's just supposed to be fun. It's supposed to help foster warm relationships and interactions. They caution us that a lot of the things that are marketed out there are really not substantiated with evidence-based proof, and they remind low tech is often better. We don't have to spend a lot of money for these high-tech screen items and they remember basic safety tips here with choing hazards and they remind us again, screen time limits for children over the age of 2, no more than one hour a day. You are nodding away right there. So let's get specific. What should parents look for? Well, you know, there are so many options out there that don't involve technology. You have dolls, you have puzzle pieces. These are my son, Aidan's puzzle pieces here. This is what we grew up using and it keeps them entertained and interactive. They worked for us, and they will work for our kids. This is when the young mind is so elastic. That was what was so interesting, and I thought, maybe this is more a consumer piece, but child development, what everybody has to learn, this is the reminder. If you go through these things and look at dolls, that fosters pretend imaginary development. Blocks, good old building blocks, problem-solving, motor skills and then you go to letters, social interaction and language skills. Finally, crayons, paint, magic markers. This builds creativity and builds the fine motor skills. We're getting a lot of bang for the buck here. All parents have been here where it's easier to hand over that iPad. People are being snowed by these apps and games they get out. There is no proof there is an educational benefit to any of these toys. So a lot of parents keep in mind that it's for entertainment, and they do. Parents tell me that they use them for entertainment value. They want to get through a dinner, you know, with your kids. That's okay within limits. That is okay within limits. They want to get extra work done or in my case, I did not want to be the most hated woman on the plane. That would never happen. I downloaded an app and video and had him watch, but if we're going to let kids watch this technology, we have to do it sparingly and keep in mind the risks. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.