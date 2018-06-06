Transcript for Boy who sews pillows for homeless surprised with NBA Finals tickets

We don't have alternative. Who isumped for game three of the finals tonight? Yes. Well, all series long we've been surpriing fans and warrior fans with tickets and we'll go back to T.J. In Cleveland tside the lucky guy's house hopefully they don't suspect anngn tho you a standing in the front yard. Yeah, W try to do pretty bout these secret, right. UT a lot of effort into this. But as you know we're, of course, in T toer, what, the NBA finals B den like to come to towns and communi withouthighlighting special op in T communities and right now behind that door is a Youn who absolutely is special. His N is gio. Thinks we're here T dn interview about random a O kindness everything, an organiza and some of his charity work. Th partially true. What he doe kno he needs to el whateverlans he what is tonight because we got S new ones for him but first T a look at why this kid Stoot to us. ?????? giov is a 10-year-old kid lis basketball hanging out with friendsnd Famy but what sets him apart iis commitment to helping the it all started after a trip to a localomeless shelter with his momcortney. He would be the skidt would bring every Homs person home to our house if he could. Makes me sad that they don't have a pla to go and everyone else has a place to go. Orni ded he an act of kindness for in need. We talk a lot about how something so small can mak big difference and if we a come together to do that it's fur goal. Reporter: Gio stait a loft for himself. My personal goal was T make 200 pillowshe shelter. Reporter: Tourth grader spent all of Hise making sure others are comfortable. I love thats taking his empathy doing goo in the world. I' reallyroud of him. Reporter: A hug Cleveland cavaliers fan,hisoutstanding boho is always thinking of the is about to get the surprise of a lifetime. T.J., I got to say what an credible, incree young man and this I the men we've all been waiting for,e right there. Ahead,o over the and get him. All right. Let's see how this wo remember, he's J 10 years old, guys. Let's try this. S this. I think they're out ofchool so he's here, he'nd they should be waiting on . It's as well hey, guys, what's hang? Gio, how are you ING. I'm T.J. Holmes. Good to meet hi there, Cortney. Good to meeyou. Will you step outfor a second. You all knew we were cominy today. Man, gio, you'r a big Lebron fa Cleveland cavaliers fan. You know we werealut your charity work. You didn't know you are live on "Good morning America." In front of a few million peopyou okay? Yes. Are you going to be all right? Now, youave to help us derstand. Yo 10 and introduced the country to you and your cha work. How is it a0 years old this was something that important fou do? You'reewing pillows for the hoss. Other 10-year-olds want to play basketball which is okay B you'reng something special. Yeah. Why is that? Well, I just that I't like when they don't -- well, it's jus unfair because they don't have a home and people G to play basketball like you said andhey don't. It's good point and you want to raise good kid and want him too well in school but he's turned into a kid THA is it doing something ry speciahat's being recognized. Hoprre you as a mom of takihis upn his own. So D. It'sho he's always been and I'm very grateful for at. H of a fan are you, a cavaliers fan. Big fan. They're going to wing this th GHT. I hope. You hope you're going to be wing tonior sure? Yeah. Wherere you watching? Right here ihe living room. Oh, I'm so that's not right actually becausere here tourprise you and tell Y you have two tickets to the finalgame tonight. You're going to the NBA finals game toeeebron. Are you serious? That's not a joke,man. [ Se thatot a joke. Here you . Youave two tickets -- you C take anybody you want tonight to the nb finals game tcavs. Now, I undstand he went to his firsavs game just a couple of mohs ago. Filly when he was 8. For his birthday. Sos is a new surprise. Ou -- Who are you going totake? My mom. You'reng to take -- that's a good answer. We wanted tohighlight and say th you for dnghat you do and W wanteto give Y a rewa. But this is real. You're G to thee tonight? That's azy. At do you think? Thank Y Well, he gio cheer a little harder tonight.kind of a shy kid B we' see you tonight at the game, all right. Thank you so much for what you guys are doing. All right, T.J., thank you. Ot to say not only ie an amazing young man butrt young man and figurede'd take his momma. Yeah, that's what do at:00 P.M. Ean right here on ABC. And comingup, we have hot summer hair trends.

