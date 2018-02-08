-
Now Playing: Clever toddler escapes from crib
-
Now Playing: Florida toddler stunned by sight of first snowfall
-
Now Playing: 3 men arrested in major hacking incident
-
Now Playing: Mueller wants to ask Trump about obstruction of justice: Sources
-
Now Playing: Priest calls plane crash survival 'absolute miracle'
-
Now Playing: Missing Iowa student possibly sighted in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Police identify suspect, motive in cardiologist murder
-
Now Playing: Moving companies accused of holding possessions hostage
-
Now Playing: Phone battery bursts into flames on flight
-
Now Playing: Meet the 10-year-old shattering track and field records
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts talks all things beauty in September issue of InStyle
-
Now Playing: American Society of Plastic Surgeons issues new warning over butt lift surgery
-
Now Playing: Paul Walker remembered by friends, family in new documentary
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have products for $20 and under
-
Now Playing: Ewan McGregor opens up about 'Christopher Robin'
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez says she 'never imagined' winning the MTV Video Vanguard award
-
Now Playing: How you can pull off the boatneck look like Meghan Markle
-
Now Playing: Missing zoo animal found at hotel with mystery note
-
Now Playing: Famed coach on leave amid investigation of former assistant
-
Now Playing: This Harry Potter photo shoot is giving us major wedding inspo