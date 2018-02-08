Ciara surprises dad and baby after seeing hospital 'Level Up' dance

Ciara surprised Kenny Thomas, 34, after he danced to her song, "Level Up" for his 1-year-old, Kristian, after the toddler recovered from his first round of chemotherapy.
0:47 | 08/02/18

