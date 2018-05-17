College graduate gets surprise engagement during graduation

University of North Texas graduate Charmecia Goree was surprised when her boyfriend, Joshua Okpara, proposed during her May 11, 2018, graduation in Dallas.
0:27 | 05/17/18

