Transcript for Creative ways to teach children gratitude this Thanksgiving

having a meaningful Thanksgiving with your kids all boils down to gratitude and joining us is Genevieve Shaw brown, author of the book "The happiest mommy you know." Genevieve, as a parent, always come begging to you for answers and help, and so here we are again. We want our kids to be thankful on Thanksgiving. Right. How do we instill that feeling of gratitude in them? So, this is my new favorite Thanksgiving tradition. This is Turkey on the table. This little guy starts off featherless. As Thanksgiving approaches we write down what we're grateful for and decorate each feather in our own way, let the kids get involved. Over Thanksgiving dinner, you read what you're grateful for. The best part, every time you buy one, ten meals are provided to people in need with more than 1 million meals being provided so far. It's about $40. Always great to have something the kids can do. And give back. How do you create these meaningful activities? So, this is really simple. This is called the gratitude pumpkin. If you have a pumpkin laying around from Halloween, a decorative pumpkin, just get out your sharpie and ask the kids what are they grateful for? What are you grateful for. It serves as a visual reminder and an adorable centerpiece and it's free. If it's free, it's for me. You also have a jar. Sometimes it's my cookie jar. Today it's my gratitude jar. Everyone in the family is going to get a few pieces of paper and write down what you appreciate about the other people in your family, what you're grateful for. Read them aloud over Thanksgiving dinner and everyone comes away feeling really good and really grateful. Genevieve, we always appreciate your help. If I can only get my kids to stop screaming at each at the dinner table. Thanks so much. We'll start with the pumpkin. Back right here with "Pop news" after this.

