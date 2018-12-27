Transcript for Dad flies with flight attendant daughter so she doesn't spend Christmas alone

The dead who spent Christmas in this guy with his daughter pierce bomb is a flight attendant for Delta Airlines in her dad how was bomb. When he found out that she was gonna have to work on Christmas so he used her family flight benefits to join her at work spending the day in the air to get. How precious is that. The tour and whites together from Fort Myers to patrol lakes from Detroit to Massachusetts. Likely be a fellow passenger shared their story and social media his post. Now has more than. 100000. It reactions and comments and it comes up such a sweet story. And the daughter posted on. FaceBook that her dad's first trip using her benefits was a success. Obviously becomes the Phillies holding Christiane I guess so yes dad insists are racking up those freak Hawaii where he would it be. It's been in there now.

