Dad forces daughter to walk to school after she was suspended for bullying

A dad in Ohio punished his 10-year-old daughter for bullying by making her walk 5 miles to school in near-freezing temperatures.
2:09 | 12/06/18

Dad forces daughter to walk to school after she was suspended for bullying

