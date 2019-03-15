-
Now Playing: Grocery clerk donates kidney to customer
-
Now Playing: Woman gives kidney to stranger
-
Now Playing: Dad to receive kidney from daughter he adopted 27 years ago
-
Now Playing: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her startup Theranos
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg makes a surprise return to 'The View'
-
Now Playing: FDA releases new proposal to regulate Juuling
-
Now Playing: Sen. Mitt Romney criticized for birthday candle blowing technique
-
Now Playing: Mom loses 185 pounds after realizing she was not in any family photos
-
Now Playing: How a cancer survivor became the 1st CrossFit Level 2 trainer with cerebral palsy
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new flu strain this season
-
Now Playing: White House budget increases spending on HIV research
-
Now Playing: Spike in cases of dangerous flu strain
-
Now Playing: Everything you need to know about CBD
-
Now Playing: Woman born with one arm does intense workouts that are pure inspiration
-
Now Playing: Later start time for high school students
-
Now Playing: Spike in injuries for riders using popular sharable electric scooters
-
Now Playing: How Facebook is fighting anti-vaxxing propaganda
-
Now Playing: New alert about driving while tired
-
Now Playing: Kayla Itsines shares her go-to pregnancy workout
-
Now Playing: Is Sara sleeping on the job?