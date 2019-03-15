Dad to receive kidney from daughter he adopted 27 years ago

More
Billy Houze, 64, hopes to undergo surgery after learning his adopted daughter, DeLauren McKnight, was a match to donate her kidney to him.
0:38 | 03/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dad to receive kidney from daughter he adopted 27 years ago

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Billy Houze, 64, hopes to undergo surgery after learning his adopted daughter, DeLauren McKnight, was a match to donate her kidney to him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"61693986","title":"Dad to receive kidney from daughter he adopted 27 years ago","url":"/GMA/Family/video/dad-receive-kidney-daughter-adopted-27-years-ago-61693986"}