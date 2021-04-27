This dad wakes up at 4am every day, so mom can get 8 hours of sleep

Eden Kim shared this touching video on TikTok, thanking her husband for ensuring she gets a good night's sleep. He told her, "Lack of sleep is the only burden I can take from you. So why would I not?”

