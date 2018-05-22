Now Playing: UVA women's basketball coach quits to fight for her daughter's adoption

Now Playing: One millennial mom's foster-to-adoption journey

Now Playing: Adoption Agency's Abrupt Closure Leaves Couples Upset and Heartbroken

Now Playing: DC mayor reveals she's adopted a baby, become a single mom

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Bishop 'didn't believe' he was asked to speak at the royal wedding

Now Playing: A woman to lead the New York Stock Exchange for the first time

Now Playing: The royal wedding's British gospel choir director speaks out

Now Playing: The Obamas sign multiyear production deal with Netflix

Now Playing: 'American Idol' finalist Caleb Lee Hutchinson performs live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'American Idol' finalist on competing against girlfriend Maddie Poppe

Now Playing: 'Idol' and 'DWTS' finalists face-off in 'Sync or Spin'

Now Playing: 'DWTS' winner Adam Rippon, finalist Tonya Harding talk season 26 finale

Now Playing: 'American Idol' runner-up and winner reveal relationship

Now Playing: 'DWTS' champ Adam Rippon and 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe talk victories

Now Playing: 7 firefighter colleagues welcome babies within months of each other

Now Playing: Bishop describes powerful sermon at Harry, Meghan's wedding

Now Playing: Parents take son to court to get him to move out

Now Playing: Harry, Meghan to make 1st post-wedding appearance

Now Playing: Toxic cloud prompts warning in Hawaii volcano emergency