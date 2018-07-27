'Out-the-door' hacks for back-to-schooling like a boss

More
Tame the stress as you and your favorite little student enter the new year.
0:40 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Out-the-door' hacks for back-to-schooling like a boss

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56874019,"title":"'Out-the-door' hacks for back-to-schooling like a boss","duration":"0:40","description":"Tame the stress as you and your favorite little student enter the new year. ","url":"/GMA/Family/video/door-hacks-back-schooling-boss-56874019","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.