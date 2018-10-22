Transcript for Expectant couple baby-proofs their home, can you spot the hazards?

It's about the nursery. Kids under the age of 5 go to the emergency room every year often because of dangers in the home. Paula is here with a spot the baby quiz. You remember how terrifying that was. Good morning, everyone. Almost all of the injuries can be we partnered with the cpsc to develop this quiz for one expecting family with vital and sometimes life-saving advice on how to babyproof your home. We want you to watch and see if you can spot all of the hazards. Reporter: Samantha and Alex Schwarm are expecting their baby any day now, but when it comes to babyproofing their home -- feeling overwhelmed? We have done a lot of pinteresting, but not a lot of doing. Reporter: This is the acting chairman of the cpsc, the consumer product safety commission. It's like having the principal come to the classroom. Reporter: She is here to provide potentially life-saving advice. Most injuries and even most deaths can be prevented. Reporter: We developed a spot the baby hazard quiz in the home, setting them up in the nursery, living room and kitchen. First up, the nursery with at least seven hazards. How many can you spot? The pillow and the blanket might be issues. We have got our lovely baby monitor, but it's attached to all these cords. Reporter: That's correct. The cpsc says baby monitor cords should be at least 3 feet from the crib. We didn't get that outlet cover. This is bolted in. Reporter: All correct again. Plastic bags can be a suffocation hazard. All furniture, including the changing table and the bookcase should be anchored to the wall, and outlets should be covered. Is that an issue? Reporter: Correct again. The cpsc says use cordless or inaccessible cord coverings. Check regularly that cords are out of children's reach and can't form dangerous loops. That's a strangulation hazard. All right. Let's see. All right, mom and dad. Let's start here. Whether it's a crib, whether it's their play area, bare is best. Reporter: They scored six out of seven, but missing this potential hazard. The pictures over the crib can pose a danger if the child helps them or if they fall on their own. Reporter: They have to pad these coffee table corners, but she points out the baby will need better protection from that fireplace. You can get screens that fasten themselves to the front of the fireplace. Reporter: And other tipover hazards. Anchor the storage device against the wall, and the TV as well. Reporter: Now we move onto the kitchen. Spotting this hazard, the oven door made even easier to pull down with this hanging dish towel. And I give them a bonus question. What baby item is linked to the most injuries seen in the emergency room for children under 5? Blankets. Blanket in a crib. It is the highchair. Kids can fall out of them. We have seen thousands of falls and injuries from the highchair. Strap them down. Reporter: Overall, acing the quiz. You both did extremely well. Good job. They have not had their baby yet, but I want to stress that with most of the examples we showed you, the products can be used safely, and you also want to check for recalls. You can go to the cpsc website. They curate that info, and you want to kind of to get to the baby's vantage point because we're so tall. We're looking down. So if somebody gave you the advice, get on your hands and knees and crawl around. I would demonstrate it, but I'm in a dress. You will spot the hazards you wouldn't have noticed. Thank you, Paula. Army crawl on a Monday.

