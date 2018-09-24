Family of 6 says sayonara to suburbia, lives life on the road

More
Family leaves suburbia for life on the road.
0:46 | 09/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of 6 says sayonara to suburbia, lives life on the road
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58053500,"title":"Family of 6 says sayonara to suburbia, lives life on the road","duration":"0:46","description":"Family leaves suburbia for life on the road.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/family-sayonara-suburbia-lives-life-road-58053500","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.