Transcript for Founder of Girls Who Code tells girls how to be 'brave'

blazer who has a radical message for women in her new book, "Brave, not perfect," please welcome reshma saujani. Live bolder. Founder of CEO of girls who code. Explain what you mean by this. So, I think perfectionism is causing us like missed opportunities because we think they're risky or hard and we let our great ideas die on the vine and see other people do the things we thought we could do and succeed and we're full of regret and envy when we see that. And I think that bravery will bring us joy. Bravery will bring us joy. We have some brave young women in the audience. Yes, we do. Claire, 17 years old. You founded a girls who code club at your high school. So what is your question, Claire? As a teenager how can I break the perfection mentality around me? I believe in your message and can act on it but how do I change the perception of adults and others. I think we have to remind people if life were one long middle schoolgirls would rule the world, right? Oh, my gosh. But it is not. And what works in the real world is bravery and I know it's hard. It's hard to be brave but it takes one brave girl at a time to build a revolution and that's exactly what we're going to do. And 15-year-old -- you're 15 years old. I am 15. Oh, my gosh. What is your question? How do you think we can get more men involved this this movement. A great question. Men are part of the bravery revolution whether they're fathers or our husbands or our partners, whether they're our brother, they are there to help encourage us to be even more brave. So, you know, I want them to make sure that they say, take a risk. That fathers tell their daughters to get real messy and dirty and to build things. They are there to help support the movement. Give us three tips. Number one, practice imperfection. Here's the thing. I want every single person to send an email with a typo in it today. I know we're like, what? Yes, because we realize when you do that, the world is not going to fall apart, right? We'll fake it till you make it. The second thing is I want you to do something that you stink at. Not for the sake of, you know, getting better at it because it feels good sometimes to just be mediocre. I've been surfing and I can't do it that well but I get there in the water every single day. One last one. Last one, just start. If you're staring right at a closet that needs to be cleaned just do one shelf. Thank you. The secret is just getting started. It's just getting started. You know, we're all stronger and braver than we think we are. We all are. We all are, all right? Thank you. It's a beautiful book. I wish we had more time. "Brave, not perfect." Think about that. "Brave, not perfect" is out now.

