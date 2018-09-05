Couple prepares for dream Disney wedding

A Texas couple whose wedding was delayed by Hurricane Harvey are getting a fairy tale wedding in front of Cinderella's Castle in Disney World.
3:30 | 05/09/18

Couple prepares for dream Disney wedding

