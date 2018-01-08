Parents hire Fortnite coaches to give their kids an edge

More
Some parents are hiring tutors to help their children get ahead, as the wildly popular video game explodes in popularity.
3:32 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents hire Fortnite coaches to give their kids an edge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56959254,"title":"Parents hire Fortnite coaches to give their kids an edge","duration":"3:32","description":"Some parents are hiring tutors to help their children get ahead, as the wildly popular video game explodes in popularity. ","url":"/GMA/Family/video/parents-hire-fortnite-coaches-give-kids-edge-56959254","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.