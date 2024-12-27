"Santa" helps save Christmas at 2 a.m. after mom is missing keyboard

Marisa Shumaker went to assemble her daughter's keyboard as a gift only to realize it was just a stand. With only a few hours left until Christmas morning, Shumaker needed a miracle — and she got one.

December 27, 2024

