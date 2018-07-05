Son surprises biological mom with reunion at half marathon

More
Stephen Strawn worked with his running team to help coordinate the reunion at the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.
1:47 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Son surprises biological mom with reunion at half marathon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54988862,"title":"Son surprises biological mom with reunion at half marathon","duration":"1:47","description":"Stephen Strawn worked with his running team to help coordinate the reunion at the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/son-surprises-biological-mom-reunion-half-marathon-54988862","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.