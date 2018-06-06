Teacher carries student with cerebral palsy on class hike

More
She searched for weeks to find the answer for her student.
0:43 | 06/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teacher carries student with cerebral palsy on class hike

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55693682,"title":"Teacher carries student with cerebral palsy on class hike","duration":"0:43","description":"She searched for weeks to find the answer for her student.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/teacher-carries-student-cerebral-palsy-class-hike-55693682","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.