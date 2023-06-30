Texas mom starts Girl Scout troop for LGBTQ youth

Richel Newborg saw a need for LGBTQ youth in Texas to have a safe place in the Girl Scouts and decided to form a Pride Crew made up of a number of different troops in the area.

June 30, 2023

