Woman serves as surrogate for own daughter's twins

Micaela Johnson said her mom stepped in as surrogate after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cervical cancer that eventually rendered her infertile.
2:43 | 05/14/18

Transcript for Woman serves as surrogate for own daughter's twins

