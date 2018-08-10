Transcript for Actress Tia Carrerre shares Hawaiian-inspired dishes for your Halloween party

Tony, you can do it. This guy can do it, I'm telling you. Countdown to Halloween or should I say hallowaiian. We're joined by actress tia Carrere. Fun ways to decorate snacks with your kids for the holiday. I need this, tia. I need this badly. I got two boys at home. Let's talk about the legend of the hallowaiian. The movie you're in and about your character. An animated feature that features the king's hawaiian bread prominently, saves the day. But it's set in Hawaii and I play the grandmother. I know I look a little young to be a grandmother but we start young in Hawaii. But it's a bunch of kids on Earth and an unholy evil they discover in a cave and they have to embrace their culture and their knowledge from their elders to help save the day so it's a really nice story for Hawaii. All right, so bring us to the creations. Okay. So this is a great way to have a fun time for Halloween and make a healthy meal for your kids. So we've got -- Should I follow your instructions over here? You can or can just dig into the bowls. That might happen as well. Pulled pork that we're putting on these delicious yummy sweet buns. And it's got the sweet barbecue king's hawaiian sauce on top. And then we put our top on top here and then we've got all these different accoutrements here to make their little face. If you see this, these are the adorable little mythical creatures so you've got to put their ears on. Little ears. Oh, my goodness. This makes it healthier for the kids. Peppers. Yeah. And olives and carrots and -- sorry, they're coming off my stick here. A little nose? I think I have my ears in place. Boom. There we go. They're on top. That's about all I'm capable of. That's where your carrots go. Your carrots go into the slit on top. There we go. And then you got the little eyebrows. Is this the menahune. We're trying to look like you. From the beginning. Be nice. Now you have an idea. Yeah, yeah. I forgot to put our eyes underneath. After you turn your hair gray, whit, like Jamie Lee Curtis said, you can do the menahune. We did "True lies" together years ago. There's another character we are making. The other is pineapple head, our evil villain in the film and he's going to be made of a Turkey burger that you can put onto your delicious sweet king's hawaiian buns. Throw that on there. The Turkey burger with a little bit of the lava hot sauce, hot spicy sauce. That's like hot Chile. My wife is from Hawaii. Oh really. When it's spicy and Ott and good like that we said broke the mouth. Might be a little spicy. You're surprised I knew that, right? Turkey burger, our sauce, we've got our onion. We've got our pineapple here. This is so much fun. I think my kids will love it. Fun to do with your kids. Now we've got our hair for pineapple head on top. I didn't get to meet the kids. Are you having fun down there? Yeah. Way better than mine. I know. Guys, does it make -- Do you have a cheat sheet? You've made it, does it work like that. Yeah, kind of. Yeah, you would eat it? I'm not going to eat it. Guess what, tia, we want to thank you so much. You can get the recipes for G.O.A.T. Of these sandwiches on our website, goodmorningamerica.com, thank you for being here. Mahalo. .

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.