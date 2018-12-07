Transcript for This cake comes in an easy to carry jar

The whole idea is half agent Carr. And they can. To have it any time. Why don't put it into our goods portable fans so let's stay as fresh. Blocks in the precious for up to sixty days in the fridge believe it or not. If you can practice that much self disciplined it's okay you can we make taken in jars and you can have a wherever you want to plan. Enjoy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.