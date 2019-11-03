Transcript for Food Network host Clinton Kelly judges the 'GMA' sweet treat showdown

sweet treat show crown. We have three teams of "Gma" viewers facing off to see whose dessert is the sweetest. And our judge is the one and only food network's clipt. Kelly. Clinton, welcome. Thank you very much. Great to be with you always. You have a dream job of tasting desserts on spring baking championship. What makes a winning dessert? It has to be beautiful and delicious. We eat with our eyes first. And then with our tongues. These bakers were so incredibly talented. Efg was spk tack lar. A high level of competition. Just a really good, like, feel-good show. Did you gain weight? I did not. You know, I was good about it. Had one little bite of efg. Soy ended up not gaining any weight. How fun. I love a good dessert. Each contestant brought one dessert with a special ingredient near and dear to the their heart that they say makes it a winner. You're going to judge. Are you rddy to meet them? Yeah, let's do it. Take a look. Hi, I'm a wife and mom from Long Island, New York. My patchered chef business has begin me a competitive edge in this competition. I'm turning a classic dessert into a sizzling sensation. Come on out, Sharon. She means business. ? She feels confident. Ky tell. Zbhi like your strut. Our next team is a mother/daughter duo who love the try new recipes. Take a look. I'm a Scottish native living in New York. Always looking to inject a bit of home into my recipe. Today, I'm bringing on my reinforcement. My mum. Watch out. I love her accept. Lauren around mom Jillian. I love it. A mother/daughter duo. A man on a mission to make guilt-free desserts delicious. Take a look. I'm right here from New York City. I wanted to lose weight and not feel bad. I created my very own cookie, a Come on out. Red-hot Cesar. Sharon, you are making your chocolate chunk skill let cheesecake. That is a mouthful. Tell us why this dessert is next level. So this recipe actually holds a special place in my heart. My dad loved my cheesecake. And he loved my chocolate chip cookies. So a couple of years ago, I allowed these two worlds to collide. We have the chocolate chip skill let cheesecake. The secret ingredient is the chocolate chip cookie dough. I love the rez. Ation. It's nice to bring to a table. We're running out of time. The mother/daughter duo. Cow have a special eningredient. It's a guinness chock hat cake? Yes, this is a family recipe. We make it ever year. I'm all face-timing my mum trying to get tips and tricks. So I brought her here today. You made your bite of home cookies. A healthy Al Terp active. How did you two it snmgts I wanted a glute. -Free and low sugar cookie. To help me on my weight loss journey. Thank to these, I lost over 50 pounds. Do you have a winner? Mgts I do. I'm going with -- the delicious marriage between the cheesecake and the chocolate chip cookie. They go great together. They were all delicious. So watch it. There it is. It premiers Monday March 18th on food network. Get the recipes on our website ?????????

