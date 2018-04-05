-
Now Playing: How to make blueberry margaritas
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Danai Gurira 'moved' by the response to 'Black Panther'
-
Now Playing: Mom banned from school functions after confronting alleged bully on bus
-
Now Playing: How Amazon is studying body sizes to help make clothes fit better
-
Now Playing: Mom living in shelter shares challenges and joys
-
Now Playing: Teen headed to prom surprises grandfather in hospital
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams on her return to tennis and being a mom
-
Now Playing: Chef Ivy Stark shares how to make the best guacamole on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her engagement
-
Now Playing: Should doctors question adolescents about social media use?
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian's makeup artist shares his favorite makeup tips
-
Now Playing: Inside a 'Make the Breast Pump Not Suck Hackathon'
-
Now Playing: This guy knits sweaters depicting famous places
-
Now Playing: Prom night turns into a proposal for young couple
-
Now Playing: How to make your day more productive
-
Now Playing: This family has worked at Disneyland for four generations
-
Now Playing: Professional mermaid lessons on how to swim and act like a mermaid
-
Now Playing: I became a mermaid for a day and it was magical
-
Now Playing: This woman has no children but is known as the 'Grandma Cuddler'
-
Now Playing: How to get the Meghan Markle sparkle for less