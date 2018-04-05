Shake things up for Cinco de Mayo with a twist on traditional tequila cocktails More Move over margaritas, there's a new tequila cocktail in town. Try one of these refreshing mezcal concoctions or make a fresh spin on the classics. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Shake things up for Cinco de Mayo with a twist on traditional tequila cocktails This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. How to make blueberry margaritas Tired of traditional margaritas? Try out these delectable blueberry ones instead. Now Playing: How to make blueberry margaritas

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Danai Gurira 'moved' by the response to 'Black Panther'

Now Playing: Mom banned from school functions after confronting alleged bully on bus

Now Playing: How Amazon is studying body sizes to help make clothes fit better

Now Playing: Mom living in shelter shares challenges and joys

Now Playing: Teen headed to prom surprises grandfather in hospital

Now Playing: Serena Williams on her return to tennis and being a mom

Now Playing: Chef Ivy Stark shares how to make the best guacamole on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her engagement

Now Playing: Should doctors question adolescents about social media use?

Now Playing: Kim Kardashian's makeup artist shares his favorite makeup tips

Now Playing: Inside a 'Make the Breast Pump Not Suck Hackathon'

Now Playing: This guy knits sweaters depicting famous places

Now Playing: Prom night turns into a proposal for young couple

Now Playing: How to make your day more productive

Now Playing: This family has worked at Disneyland for four generations

Now Playing: Professional mermaid lessons on how to swim and act like a mermaid

Now Playing: I became a mermaid for a day and it was magical

Now Playing: This woman has no children but is known as the 'Grandma Cuddler'

Now Playing: How to get the Meghan Markle sparkle for less Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54913913,"title":"Shake things up for Cinco de Mayo with a twist on traditional tequila cocktails","duration":"0:39","description":"Move over margaritas, there's a new tequila cocktail in town. Try one of these refreshing mezcal concoctions or make a fresh spin on the classics.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/shake-things-cinco-de-mayo-twist-traditional-tequila-54913913","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}