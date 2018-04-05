Shake things up for Cinco de Mayo with a twist on traditional tequila cocktails

More
Move over margaritas, there's a new tequila cocktail in town. Try one of these refreshing mezcal concoctions or make a fresh spin on the classics.
0:39 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shake things up for Cinco de Mayo with a twist on traditional tequila cocktails

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54913913,"title":"Shake things up for Cinco de Mayo with a twist on traditional tequila cocktails","duration":"0:39","description":"Move over margaritas, there's a new tequila cocktail in town. Try one of these refreshing mezcal concoctions or make a fresh spin on the classics.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/shake-things-cinco-de-mayo-twist-traditional-tequila-54913913","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.