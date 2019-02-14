New Starbucks zodiac wheel finds the best drink for your personality

Starbucks promoted a fun astrology chart to find your perfect coffee drink match to your Zodiac sign.
0:28 | 02/14/19

Transcript for New Starbucks zodiac wheel finds the best drink for your personality
And what drink you should order at Starbucks is all in the stars Starbucks has released this chart for Valentine's Day it's a zodiac chart with twelve of its most popular drinks show. For example if your cap report like I am the chart says a cold brew. Is your drink so live beverage apparently is ice passionate Mingo become the Malia. And how fitting is that. It hit an that the cup.

