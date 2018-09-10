Transcript for You have to see the amazing pizza brothers spinning into Times Square

What better way to celebrate than with our next guests. They shot to internet stardom when this video of them tossing pizzas went viral. This has been viewed over 27 million times. They're here to share their secret to delicious homemade pizza. Please welcome the Jersey pizza boys, Michael and Nicholas. ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?????? That was amazing. Come over here. What's up, man? Great job. Thank you. Not everyone can do that. How did you guys learn to do that? My dad owns a pizza shop. My little sister Chloe has autism. My dad would bring us to the shop to give my mom a break. We would be in the back doing that. Tossing the dough. Yeah. Putting you to work. Yeah. What are we going to make today? Today we're making a Jersey pizza boy meat lovers pizza. Let's get to it. Mr. Strahan you're going to be with me. Yes, sir. First we want a hand full of semolina flour. What's that kind of flour? It makes the dough crispy. It's delicious. Keep going. Now you want to massage the dough. Use do that until it's the right size. Then you get the rolling pin and make sure to flour it up. Now you want to roll it out. I got it. Are you even trying? Come on. These are definitely Jersey boys. I love it. Roll that out? Yes. When it's that size you want to pick it up and stretch the dough to the size you want. This is what I've been waiting to do all day. That's a lot of flour. You might get some flour on you. Let me try. I got big hands. That was good. I can go higher. Stop, stop, stop. I didn't know you worked at a pizza parlor in Iowa. Secret skills. That looks pretty good. Yeah. So does this. Then we got the sauce. First -- wait. We're making our sauce with plum tomatoes, olive oil and basil. Tell me when to stop. You're like an artist. Step back guys. He's never done this before. Oh, we're good. I went to school for this Sara. Get it all in there. Through the magic of TV. That eventually happens. This dough is good. Now take your ladle. Ladle? Yes. Or as my brother likes to call it, a big spoon. Just one? Yeah, just one. With the bottom you spread it from the middle to the outside. Then do we get to throw the good stuff on? It's like decorating a Christmas tree. We've got the cheese. Yes, whole milk cheese. We got a little bacon here. Just throw it everywhere. Everybody loves bacon. It's raining cheese. I feel like we're two totally different shows. Now you want our Italian sweet sausage. And then you want the pepperoni. It's like dealing cards. You've got to do it like cards? Yes. How long does it stay in the pizza oven? Five minutes at 500 degrees. And at the end of it, you wind up with one of these. I love it that you're having fun while we're serious about our pizza making. We were inspired. She did it. Fellas, you guys are big giants fans, right? Oh yeah. Give me some, baby. I called my friends at the NFL. They got you guys some sideline tickets for you and your family to go to the game. Hey! Oh, my gosh. I'm squished. To make sure you look good, they gave you some official NFL merchandise too. Wow. Eat the protein. Coming up a special problem

