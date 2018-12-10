Transcript for Astrotwins discuss horoscopes, what's in the stars and break down zodiac signs

A lot of us check our horoscopes every day. We called in the astrology twins. They're about to tell us what our stars are telling us. We have a Leo here, Virgo, and a scorpio and what we discovered during commercial is Hillary doesn't know if she's a match for her husband. They're already married. I know we're a match. You want to tell me if we're a deeper match. Is leo/leo good? It really is. Couple lions frolicking around. Some signs are love matches. Yeah. It's a great one. There's never a dull moment. One goes out to hunt and the other holds down the home front. Wow. I'm married to a capricorn. Is that good, virgo/capicorn? Yes. You're both Earth signs. It's very good, very stable and grounded. You said stable and grounded. That sounds more like max. I'm not stable or grounded. When you're at home together -- I'm super grounded at home. Really? Yes. Everything is clean. Very much. You should see my closets. What about her work husband? That's like best friends. Virgos are very sharp. You're super supportive and you're witty. The scorpios are ultra loyal. You're magnetic and kind of intense. Go from 0 to 60 fast. You want to see my intense look. Careful. He's going to light a fire. That may be too much for the audience. You understand each other. You're kind of best friends. That's true. It's fun. Little bit perfectionist. Don't you think? Yeah. You can get so a little too much into focus. You need someone to come in and -- Get us out of our heads. Yeah, like a Leo. We need a Leo to come in every once in a while. We have some audience members who have questions. We got my man Robert who is from Philadelphia. What's your question? Good morning. Speak into that Mike. My name is Michael -- wait, no. My name is Michael? My name is Robert. I'm from philly. I've been married twice, been divorced twice. Wow. It happens. That didn't help. We don't need a peanut gallery. Exactly. I want to get married again. Will it be three times a charm? Your zodiac sign? Aries. I'm married to an Aries. Absolutely. You know, Aries never give up. You're very independent, little impatient. You rush into things. I got engaged after a few days. Her husband proposed to her after three days. Aries can rush in. But ten years later -- you need to find somebody who lets you have your independent space and will be an adventurer with you because you get bored. Do you have a sign from one of the exes? One was an Aries and the last one was a scorpio. Don't point at me. I didn't tell you to marry her. I'm just sayin'. You weren't looking for marriage. I wasn't. I'm an actor so it's kind of hard. I'm on the road a lot. We have another audience question. We have a video from Jennifer and Joe in Los Angeles. Let's see it. Hi. I'm a capricorn. I'm a sagetarius. What do we have to do to stay stress free during the wedding? A capricorn is good at planning. They'll make it happen, but they'll take some fun out of it. They're joy killers. When they get a little too free range yes. But he needs it to be fun. He should get the D.J. And plan the food. It's one of those odd couple matches. It's like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth is that match. It's like they can't stay away from each other, but how did they get together? Good luck. Are astrologists also psychics? They can be. This is a great time to be a Leo. I have another question. When everybody is in a funky mood we hear people say it's because this planet is in retrograde. What does that mean? A retro grade planet is when another planet passes the Earth in its orbit. It looks like the planet is going backwards. So from October 5th to November 16th, Venus is retrograde. If anybody heard from an ex or had a dream about an ex, that's why. What should we not do? Stop and talk to them. Don't call an ex. Don't start a fight over a petty thing in your relationship. Let things go now. We can give tips for all the signs for all of that. I have one last question. What if you're on the cusp and you have a little bit of both? You kind of do. Your zodiac sign is determined by the exact minute you're born. That changes every year. If you know your time, date, and place of birth, you can find out what sign you are. You only have to read one horoscope then. I'm sorry. One last thing. There are some people who are always in a bad mood. Is there permanent retrograde? Thank you so much to you both and to Hillary for sticking

