Transcript for Billie Jean King on success, Althea Gibson and Serena Williams

You have had an krinl -- incredibly full life. 75 years of life, and you said there are three qualities successful people always seem to have. I was talking to the CEO of Dupont. We were talking about inner and outer success. What do we notice in people that have inner and not just outer success? Everyone thinks about money today, but inner and outer success. The three things we came up with, and they're not in this order. It could be any order you want. Relationships are everything. Keep learning and keep learning how to learn, and be a problem-solver. That's all we do in sports. We're always solving the problem. What's your job? Do your job. Execute properly. All these things, finding solutions all the time. Every ball that came to me, I have to find the solution. Get it to the other side, inside the lines. You learn all that in sports. In fact, women, 94% identify with being an athlete. You use your platform for good for so long, and you have been fighting for equal rights. I mean, for women in tennis. Just everyone. And for everyone, but I'm curious now when you look at tennis, do you look at Serena Williams for instance and say, she's going through some of the same things you have gone through or it has gotten better? How do you feel about that? It's better. At least she's rich. Anyway. I started the Billie Jean king leadership -- not I. Ilana and I and others five years ago, and Serena and Venus are both on our advisory board. I have known them -- they were at the world team tennis clinic in 1988 when I met them, and Venus already, I was going, like, this at 10 years old, and I'm looking up at her, and Serena was standing next to her, next to the line of kids. I went, wow, when I saw them, and then I have known them ever since. Where do we stand right now in general in gender equality? How are -- We're not even close. We're 70 cents on the dollar, but if you look at the sports, only 23% of NCAA coaches are women. I mean, it's terrible. In high school, we still get 1.1 million less opportunities in high school in sports. Everyone thinks we're equal now and it's been taken care of. It's not. We're way behind, okay? But sports are a microcosm of society. They're telling us what's going on in society, and we have to up every area like science or engineering for women. You just don't want to keep -- you want everyone to be the best they can be no matter their color, their gender. You want people to be their authentic self. That's when they are happiest and more productive at work because when they are not, they hide and when you hide, you're just not as productive. I got to say, Billie Jean, we're so happy. Thank you for sitting here and giving us all this knowledge and just taking the most that you can get out of a sport and in life, and sharing it with everybody else, that you have made the world a better place. You continue to make it a better place. We're not finished, kids. Are we? We're not finished, but, you know, we're going to let you have your breakfast now. I haven't eaten my breakfast. Your hotcakes. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.