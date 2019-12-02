Transcript for Chris Pratt ambush interview!

with "Gma," and they get some serious a-list celebrities. Many of whom can't stick around until lunchtime when our show airs. But, you know, we found a workaround to that. When a guest leaves "Gma," we secretly nab them in our segment called "Ambush interviews" and that's what we did with Chris Pratt. Take a look. All right. Come on, man. I'll show you out the studio. We do full service here. We just don't let you walk out by yourself. Got to take care of you. You're looking good, man. Thanks, man. I agree. I concur, Christopher Pratt. How are you? This is how you get out right here. Get out to the street. ??? Ambush interviews ??? ??? they say it's the street, but it's really an interview ??? ??? ambush interviews ??? I'll be honest with you. It's not the street. It's called "Ambush interviews". Oh. Because we know you don't have time, and you have to leave, we drag you in here. Okay. Very good. That's all you need to know. You speak German. How you doing? Give me a beer. Is that what he said? He's saying please. This is unreal. The sequel -- let me get the name out. "The Lego movie 2: The second part". I wanted to make sure that was clear. I got 93% on rotten tomatoes. Did you grease those numbers? Sequels don't do that well. If there was a way to grease rotten tomato numbers, I would want to know about how to do that, but yeah. We're really excited. It's getting rave reviews and that's really cool. I think the first movie also had great reviews, but also people's expectations were pretty low on the first movie. You make a movie about Lego and how good could it be? They were blown away and because of that, now they H expectations. The pressure was really on, and it took all of five years to put this thing together. I'm telling you. It's a mountain of work. Thousands of people coming together to make this movie, and it is -- it's so good. It's so good. Did you play with legos as a kid? For sure. Did you step on them? Oh. Don't say anything. We can't say those words. I almost died. I lost a toe once. It's from the legos. I'm sorry. I want to hear the voice. Rex dangervest. I need you to throw to the clip we're going to show in that voice. Which camera should I look at? So many cameras. I think this one. Rex dangervest here. Go ahead and check out this clip if you are not already asleep. Who are you? Whoa. The name's Rex, Rex dangervest. Galaxy defending archaeologist, cowboy, raptor trainer who likes building furniture with heavily chiseled features hidden under baby fat. Whoa. We did a lot of studying on you, but we heard you got discovered at a bubba gump shrimp. Is that true? Yes, I did. I was work there was an actress and she was, like, you're cute. Do you act? I was, like, yes, I act. Put me in your movie and she was, like, huh. Give me your number and I was, like, I don't have a phone. I gave her my friend's phone number and called her back and she said, I can't believe it took you three days to call me back. I want you to read for my movie and then I went and had audition and I got the part. We have one across the street. Let's go. We don't want to do that. We're going to bring bubba gump shrimp to you. Stop. We're going to do something, right? Okay. The og bubba gumper. That's what we're calling you. The og bubba gumper. We want to bring in people you can pass the torch to. We want to discover the new talent of bubba gump. This is the greatest thing I have ever heard. So you think you got gump? That's good. These are all waiters at bubba gump, and they're ready to get their first opportunity in so you think you have got gump. Right now? Yes. This is the best segment. Look at the desk, buddy. We have got 20 seconds. Each will perform their special talent and we'll invite the winner back to be our times square correspondent and the next Chris Pratt. Yes. Let's bring in our first contestant. I'm James. From Columbus, Ohio. I work as a standup comedian. I'm Kelsey from California and I'll be singing for you today. I'm Timmy and I'm a composer and engineer from Wisconsin. I'll be playing bongos for you today. Take it away. I'm James Anderson, and I know it seems like I have a lot of names, especially for a comedian, but my mom told me I'm named after all the guys that could have been my dad. Thank you, James. ??? Before the rest of my life and I'll want nothing else till I die ??? ??? held in such high esteem when people see me they will scream ??? ??? for half of all this fame ??? ??? the wizard and I ?????? Woo! ?????? Woo! This is hard. This was, like, apples and Oranges. They have such different talents. We need some deliberation. ?????? All of you are so talented. You guys represent the company so well. And you know what? This guy's a great example of just doing what you do and ending up being where everyone screams when you walk in the room as was said in the song by our winner, Kelsey. Great job, Kelsey. Can we all get some shrimp together? Yes. Mama's hungry. Chris, thank you for doing our ambush interview. Thank you so much. No problem. Oh, boy. A big thank you to Chris Pratt for being a good sport and make sure you check out "The Lego movie 2: The second part." The second part. It's in theaters right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.