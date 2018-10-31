Transcript for 'The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell' makes spooky Halloween treats in Times Square

Pampers What are you making? Well, your comment about the skull got me thinking about a treat that you and our visitor might like. With rose as your muse, I can only imagine what you have in mind. I take it you like skeletal remains? Yeah. And chocolate and peanut butter? Yes. What about peanut butter pretzel bones dipped in chocolate? That's the phenomenal Christine McDonald. That's her new Netflix show, "The curious creations of Christine Mcconnell." She's here to teach us how to make some of those creations. Please welcome Christine Mcconnell. Welcome to our show. Thank you. Good to see you. What are you going to show us how to make for Halloween and are these things we can do at home? Yeah. These are pretty simple. A trip to the grocery store should get everything you need. We're going to be making vampire milkshakes, poison apple punch and a few other goodies. All right. Let's get started. Absolutely. Let's go. This is probably the simplest of all the things. Good. We can do this one, Michael. Exactly. Do you want to -- I can't do much. Your gloves look limited. We're just dropping that. It's okay. I'll get the next one. I used to play basketball. Sara, just drop it in there. I've got little arms. T Rex problems. Is that water? 7up or some carbonated soda. We have some kids coming out. Yeah. They have the glow sticks. Come on in here. You guys want to help? Yes. We needed to borrow your long arms. I bet you get that all the time. Gently break them. Perfect. Drop them in. I've never felt so useless in my life. You wanna try the shakes? Sure. Yeah. Go around the side there. Michael can't hand them to you. Help yourselves. You don't have to drink them all in one sip. Are they good? Awesome. Kid approved. The last step is you drop in -- Oh, geez. It's okay. You got this, Christine. Dropping in dry ice. Oh, the witch's brew. It's bubbling that. I love that. You can do this at a party or at home by yourself. It's super fun. All right. Let's move on. These look really creepy. They're a touch trickier. This is a little harder than the last one? Three simple ingredients. Hard Carmel candies. One Macadamia nut. Peanuts. You heat them up in the oven and pull them into these leg shapes. You take a Macadamia nut, half a peanut. You take a brulee torch. They don't let me handle fire. It's for the better. Fuse these together. Then we're going to take these little pieces. I make a bunch of these. How long does it take? Five minutes. It takes longer. I'm being duped. It's Halloween. It takes longer. You take your torch. This is not something to bring the kids in on. Leave the Christmas cookies for the children. That's cool. These are creepy looking. Can we make Michael do the spider? I can't do anything. You want to try creepy spiders? How are we supposed to eat this? Slowly. How are the spiders, kids? Good. Christine, now we have a -- you said we could do all this at home. This cake looks pretty tough. Come on down and help us with this cake. This is an afternoon project. How can we attempt this at home? Basically the main face is like a jack O' lantern. This is gorgeous. Thank you. Take a knife. I don't think you can. Sara, maybe you can. You just carve out a couple eyes, just like a jack O' lantern. What do you think, Christine? It's perfect. Do you need some help? You can help me. I'll try. It's so hard keeping my head on straight. So now that your eyes are cut out. We'll cover them with cereal. So it's healthy? Exactly. That's not how you do it. I couldn't see. Those look beautiful. I'm doing the best I can. You're doing such a good job. So we'll experiment with a couple piping techniques. I always like to first have a little bit of parchment so you can test your pattern out. There's a pattern? There was. I don't know if, Michael, you've want to try. Test your pattern, Michael. Try something. What kind of pattern are you testing? Whatever you want. I've tested mine. We're good. You tested. Usually two hands if you can, but it's okay. I'll have to lean in a little for this. Do what you gotta do. Will one of you turn that wheel for me? Turn my cake around. Spin this. Spin it, girls. I mean I feel like I just took a little creative liberty. You just practice a little bit. And you stacked them up and you got a little more decorative on that final product. Just a touch. That looks fantastic. How long did this take you? About a day. A whole day? You're like Martha Stewart. This is amazing. Thank you so much for all these creative treats. Start with the apple one. That's a little at-home psa. You can catch Christine's new show on Netflix.

