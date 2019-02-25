David Hasselhoff on a new 'Knight Rider' movie

More
Michael and Sara hassle the Hoff to confirm rumors about a new movie.
0:55 | 02/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for David Hasselhoff on a new 'Knight Rider' movie

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61305530,"title":"David Hasselhoff on a new 'Knight Rider' movie","duration":"0:55","description":"Michael and Sara hassle the Hoff to confirm rumors about a new movie.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/david-hasselhoff-knight-rider-movie-61305530","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.